Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on M. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Macy’s Stock Down 3.0 %

Macy’s stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $37.95.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 12.19%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Macy’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,923,000 after acquiring an additional 77,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,355,000 after acquiring an additional 224,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

