Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Shares Down 2.4%

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 8,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 2,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mabuchi Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Mabuchi Motor Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26.

Mabuchi Motor Company Profile

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive appliances, light electric vehicles, office equipment, precision and office equipment, home appliances and power tools, and car AV equipment; and brushless motors.

