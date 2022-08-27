M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $186.17

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 186.17 ($2.25) and traded as low as GBX 182.50 ($2.21). M Winkworth shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.30), with a volume of 6,086 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WINK shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

M Winkworth Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £24.19 million and a P/E ratio of 1,000.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 178.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 186.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

M Winkworth Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

In related news, insider Simon Agace purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 162 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £1,458 ($1,761.72).

M Winkworth Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

