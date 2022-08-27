M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 68,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 55,369 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,076,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,725,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 338,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 49,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

M.D.C. Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of MDC stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,255.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.