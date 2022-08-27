Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Up 3,155.6% in August

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 3,155.6% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of LYSDY traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.11. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
