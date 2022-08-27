Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Up 3,155.6% in August

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 3,155.6% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of LYSDY traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.11. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

