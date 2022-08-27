LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXP. StockNews.com raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

NYSE:LXP traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arun Gupta acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter worth $156,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth $186,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth $197,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Stories

