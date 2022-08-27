LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 7th

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th.

LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LYTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LSI Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LSI Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in LSI Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.