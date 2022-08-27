Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Lowe’s Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Lowe’s Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $14.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $200.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.37. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 37.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 132,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $6,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

