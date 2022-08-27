Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW) Short Interest Down 36.5% in August

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the July 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lottery.com

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lottery.com stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW – Get Rating) by 767.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113,396 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Lottery.com were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Lottery.com Stock Performance

Lottery.com stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 168,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,324. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10. Lottery.com has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

