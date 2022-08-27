LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Trading Up 1.1%

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating) was up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.23 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.23 ($0.09). Approximately 34,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 743,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09).

LoopUp Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The company has a market cap of £7.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

LoopUp Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LoopUp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoopUp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.