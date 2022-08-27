Loopring Market Cap Reaches $471.04 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Loopring coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001750 BTC on exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $471.04 million and approximately $74.20 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loopring has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,231.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00128097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00032259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00085905 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,119,710 coins. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

