Loom Network Price Up 23.1% Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Loom Network has a market cap of $72.30 million and approximately $148.82 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 23.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,236.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003986 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00128645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00085560 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

