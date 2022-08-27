Loom Network (LOOM) Trading Up 21.6% Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $70.48 million and approximately $115.01 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

