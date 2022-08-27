Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Short Interest Down 40.0% in August

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Loncar China BioPharma ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Loncar China BioPharma ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $17.89. 129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35.

