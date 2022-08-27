Locus Chain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.24 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $60.45 million and $2.24 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Locus Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,140.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004000 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00128597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00085920 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain (LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.