Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $522,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $262,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 710.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $462,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $431.13 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.41 and a 200-day moving average of $430.01.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

