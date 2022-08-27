Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Position Reduced by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,959 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $91.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of -183.60 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average of $100.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

