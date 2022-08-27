Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $78.00

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $78.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.92 or 0.00953555 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,228.91 or 0.99874552 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 192.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 764,663,887 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

