Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of SBNY opened at $181.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.90 and a 200 day moving average of $238.96. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.69.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.