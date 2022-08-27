Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 174,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of FIGS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FIGS by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in FIGS by 52.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 7.7% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 39,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIGS opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53, a P/E/G ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.65.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.77.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

