Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $2.35 Million Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,556,000 after purchasing an additional 493,579 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,068,000 after purchasing an additional 474,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3,792.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 259,600 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 513,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,236,000 after acquiring an additional 227,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,702,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,057,000 after acquiring an additional 187,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EEFT. Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $91.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.33 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

