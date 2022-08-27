Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 17,970 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,970 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 2,395.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,597,000 after buying an additional 980,464 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,914,000 after purchasing an additional 484,163 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 386,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,257,000 after purchasing an additional 235,142 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 201,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,810,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $138,738.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $138,738.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $37,153.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 53,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,962.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,468 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,258. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

