Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 14,656 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.05% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,810,000 after buying an additional 194,656 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,950,945.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $79.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $68.41 and a twelve month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

