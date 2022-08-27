Lisa G. Iglesias Sells 20,000 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 626,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.11.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

