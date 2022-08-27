LinkEye (LET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $110,788.00

LinkEye (LET) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $110,788.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LinkEye has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LinkEye Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

