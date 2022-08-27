LinkEye (LET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $110,788.00

LinkEye (LET) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $110,788.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LinkEye has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00830818 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
LinkEye Profile
LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
LinkEye Coin Trading
