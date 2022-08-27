Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DFS traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,512. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $133.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

