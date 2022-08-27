Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Exelixis makes up 1.3% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Exelixis by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,046,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exelixis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,299,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,548,000 after acquiring an additional 692,622 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,222,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,116,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after acquiring an additional 109,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,054,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,906,000 after buying an additional 58,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Exelixis to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,234,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,606. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

