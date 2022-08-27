Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Purchases 726 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $212,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 47.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,248,000 after buying an additional 212,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,811,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,721. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.