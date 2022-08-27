Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Makes New $407,000 Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 611 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 147.5% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 837,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,166,000 after purchasing an additional 498,838 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $96,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3,285.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,460,000 after purchasing an additional 115,853 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 180,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,847,000 after acquiring an additional 80,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 251,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,091,000 after acquiring an additional 72,731 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at $851,595.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of FCNCA traded down $22.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $813.77. The company had a trading volume of 88,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $736.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $703.55. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $598.01 and a 52 week high of $947.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.08.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

