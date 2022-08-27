Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,128 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 656,786 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,895,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,302,415 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $116,789,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,578 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 270,684 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.5 %

CTSH traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $64.70. 2,350,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,560. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

