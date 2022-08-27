Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Invests $503,000 in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Greif makes up about 1.3% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Greif by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 26.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Greif Stock Down 3.1 %

Greif stock traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $68.62. 209,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.62. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.79.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greif news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Greif news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $228,751.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,313,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,017,284.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,288. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greif Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

