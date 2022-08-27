Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 2.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 75.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 159,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Owens Corning Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.33. The stock had a trading volume of 841,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,427. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.