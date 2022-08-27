Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Buys New Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 801.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 981.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MHK shares. Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.21.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 5.4 %

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK traded down $6.21 on Friday, hitting $109.55. 651,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,150. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day moving average of $132.17. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.52 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

