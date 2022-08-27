Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Buys 638 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in PulteGroup by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 179,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in PulteGroup by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in PulteGroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $41.04. 1,665,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,254. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

