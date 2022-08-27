Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Buys 1,118 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Nu Skin Enterprises comprises 1.3% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 718.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUS shares. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 2.6 %

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

NYSE NUS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.28. 264,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $56.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $745,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,107.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $745,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,107.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $275,972.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,692.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,018 shares of company stock valued at $5,597,862. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Stories

