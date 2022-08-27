LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Shares Down 1%

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20,900.00 and last traded at $20,985.00. 11 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21,200.07.

LICT Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22,124.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23,160.47. The stock has a market cap of $377.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.41.

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $347.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter.

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services.

