Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in August

Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Legato Merger Corp. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $2,387,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter worth $1,587,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter worth $7,440,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $2,480,000.

Get Legato Merger Corp. II alerts:

Legato Merger Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGTO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 198,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,455. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95.

Legato Merger Corp. II Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.