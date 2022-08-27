Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 2,664.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 28,086 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 250,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,010,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1,376.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.33.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.6 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $344.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.41. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $292.32 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

