Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 756.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

PKX stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $17.71 billion during the quarter.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

