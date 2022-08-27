Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 900.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 66,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 59,544 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,632,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,612,000 after acquiring an additional 389,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.