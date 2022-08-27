Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,593 Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Wipro by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of WIT stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Wipro had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

WIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.



