Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day moving average is $135.08. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.63 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

