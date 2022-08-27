Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.63.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.