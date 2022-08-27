Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 862 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,345,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 21,243.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,013,000 after buying an additional 449,093 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $3,358,297.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,005.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $811,814.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total value of $3,358,297.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,005.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,845 shares of company stock worth $9,625,657 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia Trading Down 4.4 %

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Saia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup set a $212.00 price objective on Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.59.

Shares of SAIA opened at $222.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.