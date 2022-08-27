Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 894 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 65,917 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 28,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 67,835 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRG. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:KRG opened at $20.12 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -135.48%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

