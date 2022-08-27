Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 5,200 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in LexinFintech by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in LexinFintech by 73.4% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

LX stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $380.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.36). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $270.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA cut shares of LexinFintech from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

