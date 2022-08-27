Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lee Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

LEE traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $19.12. 4,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,640. Lee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Round Hill Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

