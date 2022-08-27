Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lee Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Lee Enterprises Trading Down 1.5 %
LEE traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $19.12. 4,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,640. Lee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.29.
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
