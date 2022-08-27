LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.76. LCNB has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter. LCNB had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 9.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

