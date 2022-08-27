Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$230.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.57 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

Lantheus Trading Down 5.9 %

Lantheus stock traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,105. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $86.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 189.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lantheus will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $125,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $125,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $700,218 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

