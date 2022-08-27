Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $885.00 million-$905.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.39 million. Lantheus also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $5.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.51. 1,236,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $86.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $125,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,751 shares of company stock worth $700,218. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

